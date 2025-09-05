Armstrong (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Armstrong was held to limited participation both Wednesday and Thursday, but Friday's full practice session indicates he's moved past his knee issue in time to play Sunday. The veteran defensive end tallied 39 total tackles, including 5.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defended across 16 regular-season contests in 2024. He's expected to remain a starter on Washington's defensive line heading into the 2025 season.