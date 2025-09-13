Commanders' Dorance Armstrong: Sacks Love in Week 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Armstrong registered six tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Commanders' 27-18 loss to the Packers on Thursday.
Armstrong was credited with a 13-yard sack on Jordan Love late in the fourth quarter, which led to the Packers punting the ball two plays later to give the Commanders' offense one last opportunity to score. Armstrong has collected 2.0 sacks through the first two games of 2025, and the 2018 fourth-rounder is on track to extend his streak of 5.0 sacks in a season to five.
More News
-
Commanders' Dorance Armstrong: Ready to rock•
-
Commanders' Dorance Armstrong: Another limited session•
-
Commanders' Dorance Armstrong: Limited at practice•
-
Commanders' Dorance Armstrong: Logs 5.0 sacks for new team in 2024•
-
Commanders' Dorance Armstrong: Sacks Penix in Week 17•
-
Commanders' Dorance Armstrong: Finally back in sack column•