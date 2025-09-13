Armstrong registered six tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Commanders' 27-18 loss to the Packers on Thursday.

Armstrong was credited with a 13-yard sack on Jordan Love late in the fourth quarter, which led to the Packers punting the ball two plays later to give the Commanders' offense one last opportunity to score. Armstrong has collected 2.0 sacks through the first two games of 2025, and the 2018 fourth-rounder is on track to extend his streak of 5.0 sacks in a season to five.