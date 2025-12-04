Jackson (knee) was activated from the Reserve/Injured List on Thursday.

The Commanders announced Nov. 13 that Jackson's 21-day window to return from IR had opened, and the team appears to have waited till the last possible moment to fulfill their obligation to activate him. The defensive end was a non-participant Wednesday and has struggled to consistently practice during the return window in general. The activation seems to imply Jackson will be ready soon, but his status for Week 14 is still up in the air.