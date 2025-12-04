Commanders' Drake Jackson: Activated from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (knee) was activated from the Reserve/Injured List on Thursday.
The Commanders announced Nov. 13 that Jackson's 21-day window to return from IR had opened, and the team appears to have waited till the last possible moment to fulfill their obligation to activate him. The defensive end was a non-participant Wednesday and has struggled to consistently practice during the return window in general. The activation seems to imply Jackson will be ready soon, but his status for Week 14 is still up in the air.
More News
-
Commanders' Drake Jackson: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Commanders' Drake Jackson: Out for Week 13•
-
Commanders' Drake Jackson: Scales back practice reps Thursday•
-
Commanders' Drake Jackson: Logs full practice•
-
Commanders' Drake Jackson: Not activated for Week 11•
-
Commanders' Drake Jackson: Practice window opens•