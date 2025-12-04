Commanders' Drake Jackson: Doesn't practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (knee) didn't participate in Washington's practice Wednesday.
Jackson was back on the sideline despite having returned to practice last week. The 24-year-old was designated to return from injured reserve Nov. 13, but the team has yet to officially activate him. Once healthy, Jackson should serve as one of the team's top reserve defensive ends.
