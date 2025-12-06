Commanders' Drake Jackson: Ruled out for Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson is still recovering from a serious knee injury that has sidelined him for each of the last two seasons. He's no longer on IR, so he can suit up any time, though he wasn't able to practice in any capacity this week.
