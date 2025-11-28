Commanders' Drake Jackson: Scales back practice reps Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Jackson was a full participant in Wednesday's practice but was not given the same workload during Thursday's session. It could've been a maintenance day for the fourth-year defensive end, who is recovering from a knee injury that caused him to be placed on injured reserve in mid-October. He'll need to be activated from IR in order to play Sunday against the Broncos.