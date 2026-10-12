Stevens made both of his field-goal attempts and went 1-for-2 on extra-point tries during the Commanders' 27-27 tie with the Giants on Sunday.

Stevens missed his first kick of the game, a point-after attempt early in the first quarter, before connecting on field goals from 28 and 40 yards in the second period. Stevens has connected on two field goals in each of his last four outings and is 9-for-11 on field-goal attempts and 8-for-11 on extra-point tries through five games. The Commanders will hit the road for Week 6 against the 49ers on Monday, Oct. 19.