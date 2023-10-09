Brown caught one of three targets for 11 yards in Thursday's 40-20 loss to the Bears.

Brown has played between 22 and 32 percent of Washington's snaps on offense each week this season, operating as the No. 4 receiver and mostly seeing looks downfield (15.0 aDOT). He could get more work in the future if Jahan Dotson continues struggling, but there's probably not upside beyond two or three targets per week unless Dotson, Terry McLaurin or Curtis Samuel misses time with an injury. Next up is a Week 6 road game in Atlanta.