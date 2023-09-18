Brown caught each of his three targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 35-33 win over the Broncos.

Brown has played 27 and now 33 percent of snaps in Washington's first two games, running routes on around one-third of Sam Howell's dropbacks as the No. 4 receiver. While unlikely to usurp Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson or Curtis Samuel on the depth chart, Brown could become a near-every-down player if one of the three misses time with an injury (especially McLaurin/Dotson). The whole group seemed to finish Sunday's win healthy, likely leaving Brown as the No. 4 WR again for Week 3 against Buffalo.