Brown recorded two catches on four targets for 105 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Titans.

Brown made the most of his opportunities and tallied touchdowns of 75 and 30 yards. He has taken advantage of the absence of Jahan Dotson (hamstring) to earn four targets in consecutive games. While that volume isn't enough to give Brown a chance to remain consistently productive, it does represent an increase in his involvement in Washington's offense.