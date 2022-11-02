site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Commanders' Dyami Brown: Cleared from injury report
RotoWire Staff
Nov 2, 2022
5:47 pm ET
Brown (groin) isn't listed on the Commanders' Week 9 injury report.
Brown thus stands to return Sunday against the Vikings, after missing back-to-back games. If Jahan Dotson (hamstring) is out another week, the team will turn to Brown and/or Cam Sims as their No. 3 receiver.
