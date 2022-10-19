Brown didn't practice Wednesday due to a groin injury, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
After catching two touchdowns four days prior, Brown played just three offensive snaps during Washington's win over Chicago. The wideout's lack of participation Wednesday, coupled with his limited role last Sunday, suggests he picked up the groin injury during the Week 6 matchup. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but he'll have two more opportunities to practice before the Commanders need to make a decision on his status for Week 7.
