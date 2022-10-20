Brown (groin) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Brown has yet to step on the practice field this week while he tends to a groin injury, giving him just one more chance to do so before the Commanders potentially make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game versus the Packers. Fellow wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) maintained limited status from Wednesday to Thursday, meaning Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel could be doing much of the heavy lifting for the team at wide receiver this weekend.
More News
-
Commanders' Dyami Brown: Dealing with groin injury•
-
Commanders' Dyami Brown: Plays only three snaps•
-
Commanders' Dyami Brown: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Commanders' Dyami Brown: On track to play•
-
Commanders' Dyami Brown: Questionable for Thursday's game•
-
Commanders' Dyami Brown: Limited in practice again•