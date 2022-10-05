Brown corralled one of his four targets for a six-yard reception in Sunday's 25-10 loss to the Cowboys.

The reception and the targets were the first of the season for Brown, who hadn't drawn a look in the passing game while playing 16 snaps on offense in Washington's first three games. He was still on the field for less than 30 percent of the time in Week 4, but Brown could see his playing time pick up Week 5 against the Titans. The Commanders are unlikely to have rookie wideout Jahan Dotson (hamstring) available for that contest and could turn to Brown to serve as his primary replacement.