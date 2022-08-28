Brown caught two of five targets for 42 yards in Saturday's 17-15 loss to Baltimore in the preseason finale.
Brown made a nice snag on his first target but then dropped a couple passes. It's not a great sign, in any case, that he was on the field in a game where all starters were rested. The 2021 third-round pick likely has a roster spot, but only as the fourth or fifth receiver in an offense without much potential.
