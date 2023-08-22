Brown exited Monday night's preseason game against the Ravens early to be checked for a concussion, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Prior to leaving in the third quarter, Brown was targeted six times and caught tow of them for 27 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown from Sam Howell just before halftime. Brown is expected to open the season as the Commanders' fourth wideout.
