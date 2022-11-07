Brown finished without a catch on one target in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Minnesota.
Brown and Sims essentially split the No. 3 WR role with Jahan Dotson (hamstring) missing another game, only it was Dax Milne who found the end zone on his lone target while playing just 16 percent of snaps. None of the bunch projects for much target volume in an offense built around Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and the running backs. Brown at least seems to have moved past the groin injury that held him out Week 8, so it's possible he takes more snaps away from Sims if Dotson misses another game Week 10 at Philadelphia.