The Commanders list Brown (groin) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

After not practicing in any capacity last week before sitting out the Commanders' eventual win over the Packers, Brown was back on the field as a limited participant this week. It's unclear if the increased practice activity will be enough for Brown to gain clearance to play Sunday, but if he does, he'll likely be stepping into the No. 3 role at receiver behind Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel while rookie first-round pick Jahan Dotson (hamstring) misses a fourth consecutive game.