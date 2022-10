Brown (groin) is inactive for Sunday's Week 8 clash against the Colts, Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports.

The speedy second-year wideout will join rookie Jahan Dotson (hamstring) on the sideline, which leaves Taylor Heinicke short-handed going into what is already a tough matchup against the Colts defense. In Brown's absence, Curtis Samuel, Cam Sims and even tight end Logan Thomas should all be in line for a bump in opportunity behind top target Terry McLaurin.