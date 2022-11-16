Brown played 16 of the Commanders' 83 snaps on offense and finished with a 15-yard reception on his lone target in Monday's 32-21 win over the Eagles.

Brown's 20 percent snap share played him fifth among Washington wideouts behind Terry McLaurin (86 percent), Curtis Samuel (64 percent), Jahan Dotson (41 percent) and Cam Sims (33 percent). Considering that Dotson was eased back into the mix with a light workload in his return from a five-game absence, both Sims and Brown look like candidates to see their roles reduced further with Dotson's playing time expected to increase in the weeks to come.