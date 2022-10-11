Brown (groin) logged another limited practice Tuesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Brown was also a limited participant on the team's estimated practice report Monday. With the team taking the field Thursday against the Bears, his inability to log a full practice two days out will make his status for Wednesday worth watching. This is especially true with Jahan Dotson (hamstring) still unable to practice, as if both were to sit, Cam Sims and Dax Milne would be worth a look in single-game DFS contests Thursday.
