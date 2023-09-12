Brown was not targeted during Sunday's 20-16 win against the Cardinals.
The 2021 third-round selection was on the field for 19 of the team's 71 offensive snaps, playing behind Terry McLaurin (63), Jahan Dotson (62) and Curtis Samuel (46). He did play ahead of wideouts Byron Pringle and Jamison Crowder, as the two didn't see a single offensive snap. Sam Howell only targeted three wide receivers Sunday, and with Brown being fourth in the pecking order, don't expect him to see a lot of work going forward.
