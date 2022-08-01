Brown had a good first week of training camp, making a number of catches downfield, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

The 2021 third-round pick had minimal impact as a rookie, despite getting some starts at the beginning and end of the year. He'll likely be a backup again if everyone is healthy, potentially coming off the bench to provide a deep threat as the No. 4 receiver. Granted, the Commanders don't lack for speed in their starting WR group, with Terry McLaurin joined by Curtis Samuel and first-round pick Jahan Dotson. An opening for Brown to make a fantasy impact might require an injury to one of those three, even with the strong start to training camp.