Brown didn't gain any yardage on his lone reception while playing 11 of the Commanders' 55 snaps on offense in Sunday's 45-15 loss to the Dolphins.

Brown hasn't been able to build on the 35-yard game-tying reception touchdown reception he provided in an eventual 29-26 loss to Seattle in Week 10. In the Commanders' ensuing three contests, Brown has hovered between snap shares of 20 and 25 percent while compiling a 2-7-0 receiving line on five targets. With Washington's receiving corps at full strength at the moment, Brown is unlikely to see his role increase coming out of the team's Week 14 bye.