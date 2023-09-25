Brown was held without a catch on one target in Sunday's 37-3 loss to the Bills.
The new Washington offense hasn't even been fruitful for the team's top three wide receivers, and Brown has caught only three passes in three weeks coming off the bench as the No. 4. He'll likely handle the same role Week 4 at Philadelphia.
