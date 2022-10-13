Brown (groin), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bears, is expected to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Washington has already ruled out wideout Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and tight end Logan Thomas (calf) for the second straight week, but Brown looks like he'll avoid an absence due to the groin issue that resulted in him being listed as a limited practice participant Monday through Wednesday. While Dotson was sidelined for the Week 5 loss to the Titans, Brown stepped up to deliver 75- and 30-yard touchdown receptions, but he didn't reel in either of his other two targets across his 20 snaps on offense on the afternoon. Assuming he avoids the inactive list, Brown could step into a larger role Thursday on the heels of his big performance, but his projected target volume still might not be large enough to make him a reliable fantasy option in most leagues.