Brown played one snap on offense in a 36-27 loss to Detroit on Sunday.
The 2021 third-round pick has seen four offensive snaps and no targets through two weeks, and he hasn't played all that much on special teams either. Brown's roster spot could come into question this season, depending on Washington's health at wide receiver and needs at other positions.
More News
-
Commanders' Dyami Brown: Drops two passes•
-
Commanders' Dyami Brown: Struggles against Chiefs•
-
Commanders' Dyami Brown: Making case for role•
-
Commanders' Dyami Brown: Gets some run with starters•
-
Football Team's Dyami Brown: Disappointing debut campaign•
-
Football Team's Dyami Brown: Catches two passes•