Brown played only three snaps on offense in Thursday's 12-7 win over Chicago, finishing with one incomplete target.

Brown was the star for Washington four days earlier, catching two of four targets for 105 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-17 loss to Tennessee. Even then he played only 32 percent of snaps with Jahan Dotson (hamstring) out of the lineup, while Cam Sims took 59 percent. Brown then showed up on the Week 6 injury report with a quad injury, which likely was a factor in his playing time being scaled back Thursday night. Sims caught just one pass for six yards on 72 percent of snaps, so Brown could have a larger role Week 7 against Green Bay if his groin injury improves while Dotson remains out of the lineup.