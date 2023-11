Brown caught two of four targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Patriots.

Brown took advantage of a small bump in playing time with Curtis Samuel (foot) inactive, though Jamison Crowder was the primary replacement in the slot and got 14 more snaps than Brown (37-23). Brown and Byron Pringle should continue rotating in Week 10 at Seattle, but neither is likely to see more than three or four targets.