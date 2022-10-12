Brown (groin) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bears.
Brown was the star for Washington in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Titans, scoring touchdowns from 75 and 30 yards out while playing only 34 percent of snaps on offense. He and Cam Sims split playing time filling in for Jahan Dotson, who is set to miss a second straight game with a hamstring injury. Brown's big Week 5 could lead to more snaps Thursday, if he's able to overcome the groin injury and play.
