Brown finished the 2022 season with five catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets.

The 2021 third-round pick made 15 appearances without ever playing even one-third of Washington's offensive snaps, though he did nearly lead the team to victory with TD catches of 75 and 30 yards in a 21-17 loss to the Titans in Week 5. Brown had caught just one pass before that and added only two more the rest of the season, while rookie wideout Jahan Dotson emerged as the big-play threat opposite Terry McLaurin with a 35-523-7 receiving line in 12 games. Brown may find himself on the roster bubble heading into 2023, as he has 308 receiving yards through two seasons and hasn't contributed much on special teams either.