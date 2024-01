Brown caught 12 of 23 targets for 168 yards and a touchdown in 17 games during the 2023 season.

The 2021 third-round pick had a quiet year apart from his 35-yard, game-tying touchdown in the final minute of an eventual loss to the Seahawks on Nov. 12. Brown had just two catches for seven yards the rest of the season and played more snaps on special teams than offense in each of Washington's final five games. He'll need to compete for a roster spot in 2024, the final year of his rookie contract.