Brown (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Brown made an early exit from last week's win over the Eagles and didn't practice at all this week. His departure from the last-second win in Week 16 left more snaps/routes for Olamide Zaccheaus and Jamison Crowder, both of whom scored multiple touchdowns after previously having none this season.
