Brown caught both of his targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-26 loss at Seattle.

Brown played only 18 percent of snaps with Curtis Samuel returning from a toe/foot injury, but one of those plays was a 35-yard, game-tying TD with less than a minute remaining. The Seahawks responded with a field goal shortly thereafter, and Brown likely is looking at a depth role again Week 11 against the Giants.