Brown caught two of six targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 29-28 win over Baltimore.

Brown was the No. 4 WR for the first-team offense and scored a touchdown at the end of the first half after Terry McLaurin left with a toe injury. Brown also took a few snaps prior to McLaurin's exit, and later played with the second-stringers after halftime, including a 16-yard catch from Jacoby Brissett. To cap off the eventful night, Brown left the game to be checked for a concussion, and while he was quickly cleared it seems he sat out the rest of the game anyway. The 2021 third-round pick had a disappointing first two seasons in the NFL, but reports out of camp have been far more positive this year and it's possible McLaurin's toe injury opens up a top-three spot at WR for Week 1 against Arizona.