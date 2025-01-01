Brown (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.

Brown was injured in the Commanders' Week 16 win over the Eagles and sat out a Week 17 win over the Falcons. His absence opened up more playing time for Olamide Zaccheaus, who took full advantage with three touchdowns over the past two games. Zaccheaus' emergence could mean that Brown handles a more limited role once he returns, although that wouldn't be anything new after Brown spent much of the year backing up Noah Brown (kidney). The Commanders could get Noah Brown back from injured reserve during the playoffs, so Dyami Brown's run of steady playing time could come to an end in the postseason, if not Week 18.