Brown caught two of six targets for nine yards in a preseason loss to Kansas City on Saturday.

While the 2021 third-round pick reportedly has displayed progress at training camp, he has only 23 yards from nine targets through two preseason games. Cams Sims, meanwhile, scored a TD on Saturday, making his own case for the No. 4 WR role. The top three appears pretty set with Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel, leaving Brown, Sims and others to compete for depth roles.