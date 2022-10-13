Brown (groin) is listed as active Thursday at Chicago.
With Brown's status confirmed after he was limited during Week 6 prep due to a groin issue, he'll look to fill the void left behind by Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and tight end Logan Thomas (calf), both of whom are inactive Thursday. A rookie third-round pick, Brown opened his career with just one catch on four targets through the first four appearances of his career, but he broke out this past Sunday against the Titans with a 2-105-2 line on four targets.
