Brown (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Brown's limited activity marks no change from Wednesday, but his ability to maintain that level of participation is at least a positive sign after he failed to practice in any capacity last week before sitting out Washington's win over the Packers. If Brown gets cleared to play Sunday in Indianapolis, he could serve as the Commanders' No. 3 wideout behind Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel with rookie first-round pick Jahan Dotson (hamstring) trending toward missing his fourth consecutive game.