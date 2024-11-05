Brown caught his lone target for a 24-yard gain in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants.

Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus and Luke McCaffrey have been rotating snaps behind No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin and No. 2 receiver Noah Brown. This was the fourth straight game in which Dyami Brown caught exactly one pass, and he's now up to eight consecutive weeks with either one or two receptions. There's not much reason to expect more than that Week 10 against Pittsburgh, considering the team's other wide receivers mostly have been playing well.