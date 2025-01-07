Brown caught three of four targets for 16 yards and added one carry for eight yards in Sunday's 23-19 win over the Cowboys.

Brown was involved in all aspects of the Commanders' offense Sunday, even adding a passing attempt that missed the mark. The fourth-year wide receiver played 25 of the Commanders' 58 offensive snaps in the contest, well behind fellow wideouts Terry McLaurin (53) and Olamide Zaccheaus (40). In 16 games this season, Brown recorded 30 receptions on 40 targets for 308 yards and a touchdown, adding three carries for 26 yards. The 27-year-old is set to hit the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so it remains to be seen if he'll return to Washington in 2025.