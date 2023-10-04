Brown secured two of this three targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Eagles.

Brown operated as the Commanders' No. 4 receiver Sunday, playing 25 of the team's 78 offensive snaps. Despite his limited opportunities, the veteran wideout was able to record his highest yardage total of the season so far. Even so, Brown is extremely difficult to trust for consistent fantasy production playing behind fellow pass catchers Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel and Logan Thomas in Washington's passing attack. The Commanders will host the Bears in Week 5.