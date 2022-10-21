Brown (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Green Bay, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
With Jahan Dotson (hamstring) listed as questionable and perhaps more on the doubtful side, Brown might've had a chance to step up as the No. 3 receiver this week. Instead, Cam Sims is most likely to get that opportunity if Dotson is inactive or limited come Sunday.
