Commanders' Eddie Goldman: Good to go for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goldman (concussion) is active for Sunday's tilt against Detroit.
Goldman finished last Sunday's loss to Seattle in concussion protocol, but he was able to practice in full Thursday and Friday and has officially been cleared to suit up against the Lions. The veteran defensive tackle has consistently logged a defensive snap share in the 30-50 percent range this season.
