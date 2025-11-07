Commanders' Eddie Goldman: Improves to full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goldman (concussion) participated fully in practice Thursday.
Goldman was evaluated for a concussion during last Sunday's game against the Seahawks. He began this week with a limited practice before upgrading to a full session Thursday. That suggests he could be able to suit up Sunday versus the Lions, though it's not clear if he's cleared concussion protocol yet.
