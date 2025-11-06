Commanders' Eddie Goldman: In concussion protocol
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goldman (concussion) logged a limited practice Wednesday.
Goldman left Sunday's loss to the Seahawks with a head injury, which has since been confirmed as a concussion. He'll need to clear the league's protocol to suit up in Week 10 against Detroit.
