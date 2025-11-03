Commanders' Eddie Goldman: Looked at for possible concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goldman is being evaluated for a possible concussion during Sunday night's contest against the Seahawks.
Goldman took a blow to the head in the second half, and his status for the rest of the game is now uncertain. In his absence, Jer'Zhan Newton stands to see an uptick in usage as the top reserve option behind Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw at defensive tackle.
