Commanders' Eddie Goldman: No longer under the weather
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goldman (illness) was not listed on Thursday's injury report.
Goldman was unable to play against the Bears on Monday due to an illness, but his absence from Thursday's injury report indicates that he is on track to play against the Cowboys on Sunday. Goldman has worked in a rotational role on the Commanders' defensive line in 2025 and has seven tackles (two solo) through five regular-season games.
More News
-
Commanders' Eddie Goldman: Sidelined by illness•
-
Commanders' Eddie Goldman: Under the weather•
-
Commanders' Eddie Goldman: Providing depth for Washington•
-
Falcons' Eddie Goldman: Back in the mix with Atlanta•
-
Eddie Goldman: Off reserve/left squad list•
-
Falcons' Eddie Goldman: Shifts to reserve list•