Goldman (illness) was not listed on Thursday's injury report.

Goldman was unable to play against the Bears on Monday due to an illness, but his absence from Thursday's injury report indicates that he is on track to play against the Cowboys on Sunday. Goldman has worked in a rotational role on the Commanders' defensive line in 2025 and has seven tackles (two solo) through five regular-season games.

