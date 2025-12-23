The Commanders placed Goldman (concussion) on injured reserve Monday.

Goldman entered the league's concussion protocol following the Commanders' Week 15 loss to the Giants. That marked the second time he was diagnosed with a concussion this season, and his placement on injured reserve means he will not be available for the Commanders' final two games of the regular season. The veteran defensive tackle will end the 2025 regular season with 26 tackles (10 solo) across 13 games, and he will enter the offseason as a free agent.