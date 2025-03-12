Now Playing

Goldman is in line to sign a one-year contract with the Commanders, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Goldman is primed to handle a depth role at defensive tackle, with Washington already having all of Daron Payne (knee), Javon Kinlaw and Jer'Zhan Newton. He suited up for all 17 regular-season games with the Falcons in 2024, playing a rotational role.

