Goldman is in line to sign a one-year contract with the Commanders, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Goldman is primed to handle a depth role at defensive tackle, with Washington already having all of Daron Payne (knee), Javon Kinlaw and Jer'Zhan Newton. He suited up for all 17 regular-season games with the Falcons in 2024, playing a rotational role.
